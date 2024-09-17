ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for SUV driver who ran over man sleeping on pavement in Thousand Lights

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The incident, which happened last week, only came to light after the victim’s relatives checked the CCTV camera footage from the area

The Hindu Bureau

Paneerselvam

The police have launched a search for the driver of an SUV for running over a 66-year-old man sleeping on the pavement in Thousand Lights last week.

The police identified the victim as Paneerselvam, 66, of Thousand Lights. On the night of September 13, he was sleeping on the pavement near the parking lot of a hotel in the area. The next day, his relatives found his body and assumed that he had died of age-related problems. As they were preparing to cremate the body, they noticed bleeding in the ears and became suspicious about the cause of death. They decided to check the CCTV footage from the night of the incident and approached a hotel in the area where Paneerselvam had been sleeping that night. On scrutinising the footage, they discovered that an SUV had run over Paneerselvam around midnight.

The relatives lodged a complaint with the police and presented the footage as evidence. The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, registered a case for causing death due to negligence and launched a search to trace the SUV and its driver using the registration number visible in the CCTV camera footage.

