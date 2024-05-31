Police on lookout for suspects in murder of youth in Tiruvallur

The police have launched a search for the suspects in the murder of a 28-year-old person, whose body was recovered from a lakebed at Manavala Nagar in Tiruvallur on Friday.

The police identified the victim as Sathish of Movur, near Tiruvallur, who was a daily wage labourer. He stayed at his sister’s house in Manavala Nagar. On Thursday, Sathish, his friend Murali, and a few other youth participated in a birthday party and consumed liquor.

On Friday morning, Sathish’s body was found in the lakebed, with a critically-injured Murali nearby. The locals alerted the police, who rescued Murali and launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

