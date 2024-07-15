Police on lookout for suspects in man’s murder in R.K. Nagar

The Tondiarpet police have formed special teams to apprehend four persons who murdered a 23-year-old man in R.K. Nagar on Sunday.

The police said R. Alex Babu of Corporation Nagar in Korukkupet worked as a dog catcher for the Greater Chennai Corporation. When he and his friends had gone to a Tasmac bar on Partgasarathy Street in R.K. Nagar on Sunday, they got into a verbal argument with a gang. It escalated into a brawl and Alex Babu was stabbed to death. The Tondiarpet police reached the spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Based on closed-circuit television camera footage, the police identified the four members involved in the murder and formed special teams to search for them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.