Police on lookout for suspects in man’s murder in R.K. Nagar

The Tondiarpet police have formed special teams to apprehend four persons who murdered a 23-year-old man in R.K. Nagar on Sunday.

The police said R. Alex Babu of Corporation Nagar in Korukkupet worked as a dog catcher for the Greater Chennai Corporation. When he and his friends had gone to a Tasmac bar on Partgasarathy Street in R.K. Nagar on Sunday, they got into a verbal argument with a gang. It escalated into a brawl and Alex Babu was stabbed to death. The Tondiarpet police reached the spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Based on closed-circuit television camera footage, the police identified the four members involved in the murder and formed special teams to search for them.