Police on lookout for man who tried to misbehave with woman from Karnataka

Published - May 19, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police are searching for an autorickshaw driver who tried to misbehave with a woman from Karnataka. The police said a 25-year-old woman from Karnataka came to the city by train on Saturday night. After deboarding at the Chennai Central railway station, she hired an autorickshaw driven by Sugumar of Lakshmipuram. She requested him to take her to a good postgraduate hostel. Sugumar, on the pretext of taking her to a hostel near Puzhal, took her to his house and tried to misbehave with her. She fled the spot and lodged a complaint at the Puzhal police station. The police are searching for Sugumar.

