ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for man who cheated woman after promising to marry her

April 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

He collected ₹4 lakh in instalments and jewellery from her, saying he needed them to settle his debts, and went into hiding

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur police have launched a search to nab a person who cheated a young woman after promising to marry her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the victim, a young woman from Perambalur district, worked at an information technology firm in Chennai. Looking for a bridegroom, she posted her profile and picture on a matrimony site. A person named Marimuthu of Ramanathapuram contacted her, claimed that he had a well-paying job in the Netherlands, and expressed interested in marrying her.

Later, he came to meet her in Chennai several times and forced her to stay with him in a star hotel. Marimuthu also collected ₹4 lakh in instalments and jewellery from her, saying he needed them to settle his debts. Then, he told the victim he was leaving abroad, blocked her number, and went into hiding. When she called him from another number, he threatened that he would circulate pictures of her with him on social media.

She lodged a complaint with the police. Police registered a case against Marimuthu and launched a search for him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US