Police on lookout for man for murdering his uncle in Abiramapuram

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abhiramapuram police are searching for a 32-year-old person from Teynampet for murdering of his 52-year-old relative living in Padavattamman Street, Abiramapuram, on Saturday.

The accused, identified as A. Arputharaj, murdered his uncle R. Ponraj over a property dispute, the police said. Arputharaj worked in a fast food shop in Teynampet and had a running feud with Ponraj, a vegetable seller, for several years regarding the sharing of a property in Thoothukudi.

The accused went to Ponraj’s house, who had returned from Thoothukudi on Saturday, and picked up a quarrel over the property. The argument turned violent when Arputharaj took out a knife and stabbed Ponraj to death.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponraj’s wife Muthulakshmi informed the Abhiramapuram police. The police sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app