Chennai

Police on lookout for man for murdering his uncle in Abiramapuram

The Abhiramapuram police are searching for a 32-year-old person from Teynampet for murdering of his 52-year-old relative living in Padavattamman Street, Abiramapuram, on Saturday.

The accused, identified as A. Arputharaj, murdered his uncle R. Ponraj over a property dispute, the police said. Arputharaj worked in a fast food shop in Teynampet and had a running feud with Ponraj, a vegetable seller, for several years regarding the sharing of a property in Thoothukudi.

The accused went to Ponraj’s house, who had returned from Thoothukudi on Saturday, and picked up a quarrel over the property. The argument turned violent when Arputharaj took out a knife and stabbed Ponraj to death.

Ponraj’s wife Muthulakshmi informed the Abhiramapuram police. The police sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and are investigating.


