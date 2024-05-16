Police on lookout for male model in sexual harassment case

The Royapettah police are on the lookout for a male model who tried to sexually harass a 28-year-old woman from Kerala on Wednesday.

The police said Siddarth worked as a model and had advertised that he was looking for a woman model. A woman from Kochi in Kerala had applied for the post. Siddarth informed her to visit Chennai for the final interview. She was asked to come to a hotel on R.K. Salai on Wednesday. When the woman arrived, Siddarth tried to misbehave with her. The woman fled and filed a complaint at the Royapettah police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Siddarth for sexual harassment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.