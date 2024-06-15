ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for gang that assaulted people at K.K. Nagar eatery 

Published - June 15, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The five-member gang, who were looking for one of the staff, also vandalised the outlet

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a search to nab a gang that barged into an eatery in K.K. Nagar on Friday night and created a ruckus. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the eatery, on Ramasamy Street, was crowded on Friday night. Food delivery executives had also gathered in front of it. A five-member gang barged into the building with knives and beer bottles and raised a ruckus, demanding the whereabouts of one of the eatery’s staff. After the staff told them that the person they were looking for was not there, they vandalised the shop.

They also attacked a customer, identified as Vijay of Manapakkam, with a beer bottle. A delivery staff member, Prithiviraj, who tried to intervene was also attacked. The gang then fled the spot on bikes.

The injured were admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment. The K.K. Nagar police are scrutinising the closed-camera television camera footage from the area to trace the suspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US