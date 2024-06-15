Police on lookout for gang that assaulted people at K.K. Nagar eatery 

The police have launched a search to nab a gang that barged into an eatery in K.K. Nagar on Friday night and created a ruckus.

The police said the eatery, on Ramasamy Street, was crowded on Friday night. Food delivery executives had also gathered in front of it. A five-member gang barged into the building with knives and beer bottles and raised a ruckus, demanding the whereabouts of one of the eatery’s staff. After the staff told them that the person they were looking for was not there, they vandalised the shop.

They also attacked a customer, identified as Vijay of Manapakkam, with a beer bottle. A delivery staff member, Prithiviraj, who tried to intervene was also attacked. The gang then fled the spot on bikes.

The injured were admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment. The K.K. Nagar police are scrutinising the closed-camera television camera footage from the area to trace the suspects.

