Police on lookout for domestic aide for stealing gold jewellery from house in Adyar

August 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Adyar police have filed a case against a domestic aide who stole gold jewellery and cash from her employer’s house in Adyar.

The police said Gnanamani had employed Kanaga Shanmugam, a native of Cuddalore and a distant relative of her late husband Kanakaraj, as a domestic aide at her house in Indira Nagar. When Ms. Gnanamani checked her locker recently, she noticed that gold jewellery, cash and a pension book had gone missing. When she questioned Kanaga about this, she confessed to the crime but refused to return the items and fled to Cuddalore.

Ms. Gnanamani filed a complaint on Saturday, based on which the Adyar police filed a case and began a search for Kanaga.

