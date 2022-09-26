Police on lookout for 2 youth for attempted robbery in Perambur

Unidentified persons attempted to break open the shutters of a jewellery shop in Perambur. The Sembium police began an investigation into the incident.

The police said the shop was owned by one Deenadayalan on Patel Salai, Perambur, and he had closed it late on Saturday. The next day, a few passers-by noticed the damaged shutters and alerted the police and the owner. The police personnel conducted an investigation and recovered a crowbar used by the suspects.

Upon scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police found that at 3 a.m., two youth with one wearing a helmet, attempted to break open the shutters using a crowbar. As it did not break, they damaged one of the CCTV cameras. Then they escaped, the police said.