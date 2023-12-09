Police on lookout for 2 brothers in connection with the murder of their cousin near Manali

December 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Manali police are searching for two brothers with regard to the death of their 17-year-old cousin, whose body was found in a plastic bag near his house on Saturday morning.

Police said Sanjay, a dropout, operated a pigsty along with his mother Sankari Devi at Chinna Mathur near Manali. Similarly, his cousins Dharma and Prabhu were also involved in the same business.

On Friday, the brothers, suspecting that Sanjay had stolen a few pigs, took him away in an autorickshaw. However, as Sanjay did not return home, his mother filed a man missing complaint with the Manali police. A team found Sanjay’s body stuffed in a plastic bag in the locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team launched a search for the absconding Dharma and Prabhu. The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.