ADVERTISEMENT

Police on lookout for 2 brothers in connection with the murder of their cousin near Manali

December 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had accused him of stealing pigs from their business

The Hindu Bureau

The Manali police are searching for two brothers with regard to the death of their 17-year-old cousin, whose body was found in a plastic bag near his house on Saturday morning.

Police said Sanjay, a dropout, operated a pigsty along with his mother Sankari Devi at Chinna Mathur near Manali. Similarly, his cousins Dharma and Prabhu were also involved in the same business.

On Friday, the brothers, suspecting that Sanjay had stolen a few pigs, took him away in an autorickshaw. However, as Sanjay did not return home, his mother filed a man missing complaint with the Manali police. A team found Sanjay’s body stuffed in a plastic bag in the locality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team launched a search for the absconding Dharma and Prabhu. The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US