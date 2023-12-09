HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police on lookout for 2 brothers in connection with the murder of their cousin near Manali

They had accused him of stealing pigs from their business

December 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manali police are searching for two brothers with regard to the death of their 17-year-old cousin, whose body was found in a plastic bag near his house on Saturday morning.

Police said Sanjay, a dropout, operated a pigsty along with his mother Sankari Devi at Chinna Mathur near Manali. Similarly, his cousins Dharma and Prabhu were also involved in the same business.

On Friday, the brothers, suspecting that Sanjay had stolen a few pigs, took him away in an autorickshaw. However, as Sanjay did not return home, his mother filed a man missing complaint with the Manali police. A team found Sanjay’s body stuffed in a plastic bag in the locality.

The police team launched a search for the absconding Dharma and Prabhu. The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.