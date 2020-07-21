﻿Police officers get domestic help, who recovered from COVID-19, her job back

T. Nagar deputy police commissioner, V.N. Harikiran Prasad, came in for praise on social media on Tuesday after he helped an elderly domestic help, who had recovered from COVID-19, living in his jurisdiction, get her job back.

A few days ago, V. Vikraman, the deputy commissioner of police, Adyar received a call on the mobile number -- 87544 01111, a number he had publicised to help residents contact him and convey their grievances.

The woman, who identified herself as Radha Amma from K. K. Nagar, told him that she had been working in an apartment complex near her house for many years. Recently, she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Despite recovering, the apartment association did not want her to come for work again. When I offered help, she said she wanted her job back as it would help her live with dignity,” said Mr. Vikaraman.

Since her house came under the T. Nagar police jurisdiction, he forwarded the complaint to Mr. Prasad. Mr. Prasad visited Ms. Radha Amma’s house and found her condition to be pitiable.

“I visited the apartment complex and requested the association members to give Ms. Radha her job back. Though they had employed another person, they readily agreed to take her back and also to provide whatever help she needed. Radha Amma thanked me for the help,” claimed Mr. Prasad.

Mr. Prasad said that he would be working closely with residents associations and the public to solve their problems. “People can contact me any time. I will also be providing a number for people to share their grievances. They will not have to come to the police station for everything,” he said.