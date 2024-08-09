ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer transferred for beating up accused a year ago

Published - August 09, 2024 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was transferred on Thursday after a video of him beating up accused persons a year ago went viral recently.

According to the Tambaram City Police, in August last year, SSI Sivakumar, attached with the Perumbakkam police station, and his team arrested two persons in an assault case. According to a video that has surfaced on social media now, the SSI is seen beating up the accused with a plastic pipe at the police station.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pallikaranai will conduct an enquiry into the incident.

