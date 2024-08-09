GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police officer transferred for beating up accused a year ago

Published - August 09, 2024 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was transferred on Thursday after a video of him beating up accused persons a year ago went viral recently.

According to the Tambaram City Police, in August last year, SSI Sivakumar, attached with the Perumbakkam police station, and his team arrested two persons in an assault case. According to a video that has surfaced on social media now, the SSI is seen beating up the accused with a plastic pipe at the police station.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pallikaranai will conduct an enquiry into the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.