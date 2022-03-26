Police officer rides bicycle to check on night patrol teams in city

Such visits help in knowing the ground reality, says Ramya Bharathi

R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Joint Commissioner of Police (Chennai North), making a note of her surprise night rounds in a beat diary in the small hours of Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Friday, social media was abuzz about a woman IPS officer who took a bicycle and went around to check if the patrolling by police personnel in north Chennai is effective.

R.V. Ramya Bharathi, a 2008 batch IPS officer, is the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), North, Greater Chennai Police.

Sporting a T-shirt, she went on a bicycle ride early on Friday. Her personal security accompanied her on another bicycle to show her the routes.

She began her rounds at 2.45 a.m. from War Memorial and moved throughMuthusamy Bridge, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Esplanade Road, Kuralagam, NSC Bose Road and Govindappa Naicken Street. She also pedalled through R.K. Nagar, Tondiarpet and Thiruvottiyur High Road and covered nearly 10 km.

Wherever she spotted the night patrol vehicle and the team, she stopped and enquired with them about the situation. She made a note of her visit in the diary maintained by the patrolling team.

“Surprise night visit is not new. Being a senior officer, it is difficult to have first hand information about what is happening on the field until and unlesswe go there. Otherwise, when we are moving during the day or at night in an official vehicle, it is difficult to ascertain the ground situation because there is a sense of alert and vigil. When we move incognito, we actually get to know the real situation.Only then we know how effective our night rounds are and look at ways to improve them. It is an exercise to assess and check the situation,” Ms. Bharathi told The Hindu.

“I wanted to see people in crime-prone areas and whether patrol vehicles were positioned in the required places. It is important to be proactive. It is encouraging to our personnel when I see them on the ground instead of moving in a vehicle. It is a strong message to the personnel that I will come and see the patrolling activities. Youth will be encouraged to work and deliver good services to the public,” said the officer.

She said she planned to conduct such random checks once in 15 days.