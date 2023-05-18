Police officer dies in road accident near Chengalpattu

May 18, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - CHENNAI

A 47-year-old assistant police inspector died after his vehicle crashed into the median on Chengalpattu Bypass in the early hours of Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Mount District police have filed a case and are investigating. A police official of the Mount Traffic Investigation said K. Venkatesan, residing in the police quarters in Alandur, was working in the T. Nagar Traffic Investigation wing. Mr. Venkatesan after visiting his native village in Cuddalore was returning home on his two-wheeler on Tuesday night.

The victim was proceeding on the Chengalpattu bypass when he lost control over his two-wheeler and crashed into the median. The victim was rescued by the locals and sent to the Chengalpattu government hospital where he was pronounced dead.