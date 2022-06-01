Police officer battling for life after being hit by a truck

Special Correspondent June 01, 2022 21:05 IST

He was returning home from work at the time of accident at Greams Road junction

A police officer working in the intelligence section of the Egmore police station is battling for life after being hit by a truck on Anna Salai on Tuesday night. He is being treated at a private hospital in Thousand Lights and the police are searching for the truck which caused the accident. The police said a truck hit Nandakumar, 33, on Greams Road junction while he was returning to his police quarters home at Kilpauk from work. In the accident, the police officer sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital. sThe police are looking at CCTV footage.



