ADVERTISEMENT

Police, NCB seize 200 kg of ganja near Avadi 

Published - May 24, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, Avadi City Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone have seized 200 kg of ganja, smuggled from Andhra Pradesh on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip off, personnel attached to Muthapudupet Station in Avadi City Police and NCB mounted a surveillance. When they attempted to intercept two different cars with Andhra Pradesh registration, the vehicles sped away.

After the police personnel chased the cars up to Vellacheri service road, those travelling in the vehicles abandoned them and escaped from there. Police seized 200 kg of ganja concealed in the cars and handed it over to the NCB officials. 

Subsequently, three suspects who had escaped from the cars, identified as S. Nagamallishwara Rao, 32, Nani, 25, and Dhanraj, 28, were arrested by the police.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US