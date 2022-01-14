Police nab two accused after a chase

Two accused were caught by police after a chase when they allegedly waylaid and attempted to murder a 38-year-old man from Thirumangalam on Wednesday night.

Police sources said the victim was identified as Dinesh Kumar, 38, of Thirumangalam, who has been working in an electrical shop in Thiruvottiyur. At 10.30 p.m., while he was returning home on his bike, a group of three men followed him on two bikes and overtook him near the Basin Bridge.

The trio attacked him with knives and the victim raised an alarm.

At that time, Basin Bridge police inspector G. Purushothaman and his team were coming on a police vehicle on the opposite side. On hearing the screams, the police team rushed to the spot. The accused fled the spot. The police immediately chased the gang and caught two of the accused near Power House. The two accused were identified as S. Saniv Kumar, 25, and Pradeep Kumar, 28, of Ayanavaram. The accused, who escaped, was identified as Aswin.

Sanjiv Kumar recently came out on bail. Dinesh Kumar was estranged from his wife and Rajesh, Sanjiv Kumar’s lawyer, was in a relationship with her. Rajesh engaged the trio to kill Dinesh Kumar, police said.