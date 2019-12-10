Police nab suspects after scrutinising CCTV footage over 20 km

CHENNAI: The city police nabbed two suspects who fled with four sovereigns of gold after scrutinising CCTV footage for nearly 20 km.

At 8.30 a.m. on November 30, octogenerian Rukmani was doing pooja in her house on 28th Street, Nanganallur. Two unidentified persons came in an auto and scaled the compound wall. They snatched her gold chain and escaped in the auto.

She lodged a complaint with the Adambakkam police. Later, she received a call from the police who informed her about the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of her jewellery.

V.Balan, Inspector of Police, Adambakkam, said, “We scrutinised all CCTV cameras for 20 km. From the footage, we got clues about the route the suspects travelled. Finally, a CCTV device at Central Railway Station gave us the vehicle’s registration number clearly. With that, we traced the accused to Tiruvottiyur and nabbed them.”

The suspects Suresh, 30 and Kumar, 26, are residents of Tiruvottiyur. Further investigation is on whether the duo was involved in similar crimes.