Police nab online fraudster in Jharkhand

The Triplicane police apprehended an online fraudster who was holed up in Jharkhand after escaping from the city nine months ago.

In February, Cyber Crime Wing of Kolkata police investigating vishing frauds, came to the city and rounded up three persons from Jharkhand in a Triplicane lodge with the help of city police.

They had swindled money from many persons after knowing the secret pin, one-time passwords and other card details under the pretext of collecting details for upgrading Aadhar.

While they were detained and ₹25 lakh was seized from them, one of them gave the slip to police. Triplicane police were searching for the suspect since then. Now, with the help of Jharkhand police, the city police nabbed Baskar Kumar, 25, the absconding accused in a remote village in Jharkhand.

Further investigation is on.