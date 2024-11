Police nabbed a man who was seen moving with a weapon near the house of Chief Minister M.K Stalin.

On suspicion, the security personnel caught him. When they checked his bag, they found the knife. On being questioned, he said he was John of Maraimalai Nagar and wanted to meet the Chief minister.

The police sent him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a check-up.

