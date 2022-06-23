Police nab juvenile girl, a mastermind behind a gang

The gang used to snatch mobile phones, their vehicle was identified using CCTV footage

The gang used to snatch mobile phones, their vehicle was identified using CCTV footage

The Greater Chennai Police, after analysing CCTV footage and going into Instagram posts, zeroed in on a 16-year-old girl who is considered the mastermind behind a gang of men who indulged in a series of robberies in the city.

On the evening of June 15, a duo on a bike snatched a mobile phone from a woman and fled the spot near a school in Gopalapuram. In the same area, a retired government servant's mobile phone was snatched by a duo that came on a bike last Sunday. Both cases were taken up for investigation by Royapettah police.

A similar case was reported on Saturday in Abhiramapuram police station limits. Special teams were formed under the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royapettah.

They analysed CCTV footage to trace the registration number of the bike used by the suspects. Finally, a police team went to a petrol bunk and stumbled upon clear footage of suspects who reportedly indulged in ruckus a few days ago and quarrelled with the staff of petrol bunk. They identified the vehicle used by them belonging to a person in Tiruttani.

The investigators shared footage on WhatsApp called Chennai City Crime with personnel in the city who handled crime investigation. One of the police personnel noticed that a suspect frequently posted videos and pictures on Instagram. "That was a major clue. We followed the posts of the suspect and the suspect posted pictures with four others on Marina beach. So, we could continuously monitor and trace the suspects who were close to Marina. Another picture of them at a lodge was taken and shared on the page. The tiles and curtain were clues of the lodge. We analysed all electronic trails and zeroed in on the suspects who were staying in a lodge and parked stolen bikes," said a senior police officer.

Police surrounded the gang. Only after they rounded them up, the police realised that one of them was a 16-year-old girl.

Police identified the arrested as M. Vivek alias Kullah, 26 of Teynampet, V.Jegan, 25, a platform dweller, S. Jagadeesan, 24, of Chidambaram and M.Saravana Perumal, 19 of Shanmugapuram, Thoothukudi district, and the 16-year-old girl. Following certain codes posted by the girl, the gang assembled at a mentioned place and struck. They indulged in mobile phone robberies in Royapettah, Abiramapuram, Thousand Lights, Guindy, Kotturpuram, Velachery, Egmore, Nungambakkam and other places.

Police recovered seven mobile phones, one iPad, and two bikes from them.