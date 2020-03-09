Police nab jewel thief within three hours

CHENNAI

09 March 2020 01:22 IST

Within three hours of receiving a complaint, the Nungambakkam police laid a trap and arrested a security guard who stole jewels from the house of actor Jayabharathi. A driver who helped him sell the jewels was also arrested.

According to Munna Simon, an actor and the nephew of Ms. Jayabharathi, “On March 5, we had to go for a function and my aunt noticed that some jewels were missing.”

They lodged a complaint on March 7. The police found that the security, Bahadur, who had joined work a year ago, had resigned suddenly. The actor’s driver told police that after leaving the job, he had requested a loan. “The police told the driver to call Bahadur and tell him that he would give the money in Chetpet. When he came, the policemen nabbed him. We came to know that he used to steal the jewels and hand it over to Ibrahim, a driver we employed for a while,” said Mr. Munna. The jewels were recovered. Ibrahim was also arrested, police said.

