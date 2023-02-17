Police nab gang using container lorry to transport ganja from Andhra Pradesh

February 17, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Chennai

The SRMC police have busted a gang which allegedly smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh in a container lorry.

A special party of the Avadi Police Commissionerate checked vehicles in Porur area on Thursday when it intercepted Praveen Kumar alias Bablu, 24, of Seven Wells and P. Surya, 25, of Moolakadai, who were on a motorbike. They were found in possession of 3 kg of ganja.

A case was registered against the accused in SRMC police station.

During questioning, the two revealed the names of their associates K. Vinothkumar alias Vinoth, 33, of Mathiravedu, V. Devaraj, 31, of Thiruverkadu and E. Balaji, 30, of N.S.K. Nagar and said they were smuggling in ganja from Visakhapatnam by hiring a private container lorry and other vehicles.

The special party arrested the three accused and seized 20 kg of ganja, LSD stamps, 30 grama crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and a car. The three confessed that they purchased the synthetic drugs from Bengaluru, Puducherry and from Nigerian nationals.

On inquiry, it came to light that Vinoth Kumar acted as a leader in this crime and he was publishing a magazine Arasiyal Theerpu and prepared identity cards to impersonate as a media representative to divert the attention of the police. He had an identity card claiming to be an office- bearer of the BJP. The party, however, has denied his claim.