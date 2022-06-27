Chennai

Police nab a gang of criminals planning a murder in Triplicane

The Triplicane police in a surprise raid arrested seven persons, including three with several crime cases, from a lodge in Wallajah Road on Saturday.

The gang had taken rooms in a mansion to murder a person in the locality. Along with the seven accused, the police also detained seven juveniles who were part of the gang. A senior officer said the Triplicane police formed a special team based on a tip-off and raided the lodge. It found 14 persons of whom seven were juveniles. They were planning to murder a person in the area, the police said.

During the raid, the special team confiscated nearly 20 kg of ganja, three knives, three mobile phones and three two-wheelers. All the seven persons were produced before a judicial magistrate on Sunday and sent to prison.

The Triplicane police are taking steps to produce the seven juveniles in the Juvenile Court.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2022 12:48:50 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-nab-a-gang-of-criminals-planning-a-murder-in-triplicane/article65567978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY