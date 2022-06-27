Police nab a gang of criminals planning a murder in Triplicane
Police also detained seven juveniles who were part of the gang
The Triplicane police in a surprise raid arrested seven persons, including three with several crime cases, from a lodge in Wallajah Road on Saturday.
The gang had taken rooms in a mansion to murder a person in the locality. Along with the seven accused, the police also detained seven juveniles who were part of the gang. A senior officer said the Triplicane police formed a special team based on a tip-off and raided the lodge. It found 14 persons of whom seven were juveniles. They were planning to murder a person in the area, the police said.
During the raid, the special team confiscated nearly 20 kg of ganja, three knives, three mobile phones and three two-wheelers. All the seven persons were produced before a judicial magistrate on Sunday and sent to prison.
The Triplicane police are taking steps to produce the seven juveniles in the Juvenile Court.
