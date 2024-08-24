ADVERTISEMENT

Police nab 30 students for creating nuisance on train 

Published - August 24, 2024 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police nabbed over 30 college students for creating nuisance to passengers in an electric train coming from Arakkonam.

The students are studying in a city colleges, and on Friday morning, they travelled the train from Arakkonam. A couple of students created a ruckus and indulged in nuisance to other passengers who were travelling in the train. The passengers alerted the Government Railway Police. But the students made ruckus even after deboarding at Moore Market complex. Police rounded them up and took them to the police station in the Central Railway Station. They collected name and other details of the students. They warned the students and released them later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US