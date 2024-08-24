GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police nab 30 students for creating nuisance on train 

Published - August 24, 2024 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police nabbed over 30 college students for creating nuisance to passengers in an electric train coming from Arakkonam.

The students are studying in a city colleges, and on Friday morning, they travelled the train from Arakkonam. A couple of students created a ruckus and indulged in nuisance to other passengers who were travelling in the train. The passengers alerted the Government Railway Police. But the students made ruckus even after deboarding at Moore Market complex. Police rounded them up and took them to the police station in the Central Railway Station. They collected name and other details of the students. They warned the students and released them later.

