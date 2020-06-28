Police must not hit people, Chennai police commissioner says

City police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Sunday insisted that the police must not hit people.
The commissioner was addressing media persons after inspecting the complete lockdown enforcement at the Washermanpet police station limits, on Sunday morning.
“There are guidelines from the courts on how to treat people who are arrested and taken to the police station. They should not be tortured or assaulted. In the Greater Chennai Police limits, we have been insisting that the police should not hit people. We have also instructed the personnel to not even verbally abuse people,” he said.
Pertaining to the lockdown, he said that to date, a total of 52,234 vehicles have been seized and 60,331 cases have been registered for violating Section 144 and 23,704 cases have been booked against people for not wearing masks.
“A total of 58 vehicles have been seized for using fake e-passes. Many had pasted an ‘essential services’ sticker in order to move around,” explained the commissioner.
The commissioner said that a total of 1,065 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 and out of them, 410 have recovered and joined duty.
