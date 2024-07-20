GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police must bring everyone involved in Armstrong’s murder to book: Pa. Ranjith

The film director and supporters took out a rally demanding justice for the slain BSP leader

Published - July 20, 2024 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Film Director Pa. Ranjith and others at the rally held in Egmore on Saturday.

Film Director Pa. Ranjith and others at the rally held in Egmore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Neelam Foundation Coordinator and film director Pa. Ranjith here on Saturday organised a rally demanding justice for slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong.

The march started on Langs Garden Road and passed though Cooum Road to reach Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. It lasted for about two hours. Participants held placards with phrases such as ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ and sought protection for other leaders from the Dalit community.

Mr. Ranjith said: “Armstrong was like a brother to me. He was a powerful leader in the city, politically and even in his community. He had also helped several youngsters with education and their betterment. There is a big conspiracy behind the murder.” He said the police should investigate all angles and bring all those involved in Armstrong’s murder to book.

He added that since Armstrong had fought against the discriminatory practices of Hinduism and embraced Buddhism, there was suspicion that there could be a religious angle to the murder conspiracy.

At the end of the rally, Poovai M. Jaganmoorthy of the Puratchi Bharatham, Se. Ku. Tamilarasan of the Indian Republic Party, Sivakami of the Samuga Samathuva Padai, S.P. Udayakumar, anti-nuclear activist, Thirumurugan of the May 17 Movement, Justice D. Hariparanthaman, retired High Court Judge, and others spoke. Actors Mansoor Ali Khan and ‘Attakathi’ Dinesh also participated.

