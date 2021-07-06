Police monitor crowded areas, enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Massive deployment: Police personnel regulated crowds in T. Nagar, Chintadripet, Kasimedu and Koyambedu. File photo

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 01:00 IST

Special checkposts set up at entry points of markets and commercial hubs

Police personnel across the city monitored crowded places to ensure that the public adhered to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

From Monday, all shops, commercial establishments and other utilities have been permitted, and more people have started venturing out. In order to control the spread of the virus, the authorities have been taking efforts to create awareness through constant surveillance duties.

On Sunday, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and District Collector J. Vijaya Rani held a meeting with representatives of shopkeepers and traders, and gave them elaborate instructions on the steps that needed to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under instructions from Mr. Jiwal to strictly enforce the national directives for COVID-19 management, personnel erected special check posts at the entry points of fish markets, commercial hubs and other crowded places such as Chintadripet, Nochikuppam, Kasimedu, Vanagaram, Koyambedu, Kothawal Chavadi, Zam Bazaar and T. Nagar.

Thermal screening

They allowed people into these locations only after thermal screening. Using public address systems, they constantly reminded the public to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene. “Shops, which have been permitted to operate, should strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures, and carry out disinfection activities at regular intervals. Authorities may initiate appropriate action for imposing fines on those in violation of the directives,” an officer said.

Anyone in violation will be liable for action under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable provisions. Special arrangements were made at the entrance of parks, Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach. Personnel conducted thermal checks on people, besides distributing masks and hand sanitisers.

Drones deployed

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, M.S. Bhaskar said, “We deployed drones on Marina Beach, and are constantly asking the public to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.”

In Poonamallee, police personnel distributed masks. Inspector Balan said, “Many construction labourers gather in large numbers near the Government Hospital, Poonamallee, in the morning. We told them to wear masks and kept an eye on the movement of people in bus stands and other crowded places to ensure adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.”