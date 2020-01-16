Police makes arrangements for ‘Kaanum Pongal’ in Chennai

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Chennai city police and other authorities as thousands of visitors are expected to visit the Marina, Elliot’s and Neelangarai beaches and other prominent spots to celebrate ‘Kaanum Pongal’ on Friday.

The police are installing watchtowers and temporary barricades, deploying drones and a heavy posse of policemen on duty.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R. Sudhakar said: “We will use drones and closed circuit television cameras to monitor the crowds, besides deploying our personnel at vantage points. Mounted Horse Units and all Terrain Vehicles will be also deployed to ensure that people do not venture too far into the sea. We are making elaborate security arrangements and have also conducted rehearsals.”

Every year, the major problem faced by the police is children getting lost in the crowd. For the past few years, the police have taken to putting bands on children’s arms with details of their parents and mobile number and this has helped in tracing the parents immediately. This time also such bands will be available.

Special bus services will be operated in addition to regular services. Museum, parks in the city and zoos in Vandalur and Guindy will draw more crowds on the occasion.