Police on the lookout for two who hurled petrol bomb in T. P. Chathiram

Published - June 10, 2024 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters hurled a petrol bomb towards a woman’s house in T.P.Chatiram to avenge her act of complaining about them consuming and selling ganja in the neighbourhood. The T.P.Chatram police have registered a case and launched an investigation to nab the suspects.

Police sources said the two suspects have been identified as ‘Janta’ Santhosh Kumar, 24, and Manoj Kumar, 23. In 2023, Santhosh created a ruckus near Amudha’s house, reportedly after consuming ganja. Police reached the spot and arrested Santhosh and his associates and remanded them. They were later released on bail.

Last month, Santhosh and Manoj waylaid Amudha’s brother-in-law and assaulted him. Based on a complaint, the duo was arrested and remanded. Again, they came out of the prison on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Santhosh accompanied by his associates, went to Amudha’s house and created a ruckus there. They fled the scene after an argument broke out. She also alerted the police about the incident.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Santhosh and Manoj again came to Amudha’s house and entered into an argument with Amudha and her family members. Just then, the duo hurled a petrol bomb at her. No one was injured in the incident and the bottle just hit the compound wall of the house, the police said. The duo then fled the spot, sources added.

