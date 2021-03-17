Police lend a helping hand to abandoned citizens

Humanitarian gesture: A police officer and a volunteer helping an elderly woman in Chennai.

17 March 2021 00:34 IST

‘Kaaval Karangal’ involves coordinated rescue of elders

The city police have launched an initiative, ‘Kaaval Karangal’, with the assistance of officers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental organisations to rescue abandoned/ homeless persons through helplines.

Under this initiative, the Greater Chennai Police helplines are synchronised with technical support, liaison with NGOs and other government services to help abandoned citizens in need of medical support.

A senior police officer said, “The services of 108 ambulances, NGO volunteers, hospitals, police personnel, and the Corporation are collectively coordinated to render assistance to the needy. NGO shelters, officials of the Social Welfare Department, Child Welfare Committee members, and health officials of the Corporation have been roped in.”

Medical care

“Under this initiative, our personnel will identify any abandoned person and will rush [them] to the nearest hospital if medical assistance is required,” the police officer said. After proper medical care, efforts will be made to reunite the person with his or her relatives or family members. Continuous counselling support will be given to them for their safe livelihood.

“Details of missing persons will be uploaded on social media and the Facetagger App for quicker identification. Quicker assistance will be provided to the needy,” he said.

“Shifting the rescued to a vehicle, admission to a hospital, volunteer service at admitted wards, admission to shelters, support while performing last rites for unclaimed bodies and other services will be done in a close coordination with all line departments,” said the senior police officer.

Police officers briefed the personnel, non-governmental volunteers and others about the different roles to be played by them under this initiative.