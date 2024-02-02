Police launch search to trace man who sexually assaulted 3 minor girls in Neelankarai

February 02, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The all-women police (AWPS), Neelankarai, registered a case against an unknown offender who reportedly committed penetrative sexual assault repeatedly on three girl students of a primary school in the area, and launched a search for him.

According to the police, on Thursday, February 1, inspector of police, Neelankarai AWPS, received a complaint from a parent stating that three girls, including his daughter, aged 7 to 10, had been sexually abused by an unknown individual in Thiruvanmiyur on multiple days prior to January 30. He said a Class IV student led the children to the abuser, who was on the terrace of an apartment building where the crime was committed.

The police said upon receipt of the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 5 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault)-(l)(whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 6 (Punishment for Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 356 (Assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer said: “Three special teams have been formed to trace the accused, and the case is under investigation.”

Call for intervention

“The incident came to light when an intervention was held with the students on ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. It was learned that the children had stayed silent because they were threatened by the abuser. The higher authorities have instructed the headmistress to file a full report on the incident to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC),” said a member of the management committee of the school where the children study. The children were too young to submit their grievances in the Maanavar Manasu suggestion box and the complaint box at the school.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari said the GCC had suggested to the Mayor to appoint dedicated counsellors and involve non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to raise awareness on child sexual abuse in schools, as part of the upcoming GCC Budget. “Further, the police are investigating. There are CCTV cameras inside the premises of the schools under the Corporation,” she added.

“The children haven’t appeared for an intervention so far. The District Child Welfare Officer has been following up,” said Rajkumar Muthukrishnan, Chairman, Child Welfare Committee, under the Department of Social Defence.

Lack of safety

Fishermen and residents in Neelankarai said there were concerns about safety in the area. Many students of GCC-run schools nearby either walked or cycled home, a fisherman said. There are CCTV cameras in a few homes and in the Kuppam area, but nothing inside or close to the location, he added.

Renuka G., 68, a resident of Neelankarai, said there were only two streetlights in the area, which were installed two years ago. “We were promised better roads and more lights before the local body polls in 2022. It has been a frightening 50 years for me here,” she added.

D. Viswanathan, councillor of ward 181, said he would look into the matter. “There is not much awareness regarding child welfare police officers (CWPOs) at police stations. However, these officers handle cases involving adults, which could impact their mentality to deal with children. So, a separate unit to investigate child sexual abuse, such as what exists for crime, law and order, traffic etc., can help in addressing such issues better,” R. Devaneyan, a child rights activist, stated.