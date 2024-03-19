GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police launch search for suspect in woman’s murder in Kundrathur

They say the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be determined

March 19, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kundrathur police are searching for a 37-year-old man for the murder of a woman who was living with him. He is suspected to have fled after hiding the body in his home.

The police identified the victim as Loganayagi, 35, who worked in a private firm and stayed at a rented house in Vempuliamman Koil street, Kundrathur. She was estranged from her husband and lived with Krishnakumar.

On Sunday, people noticed an odour emanating from the house, which had been locked for three days, and alerted the personnel of the Kundrathur police station. Following this, they reached the spot and broke open the door of the house. They found the decomposing body of Loganayagi wrapped in a blanket.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital, Chromepet, for a post-mortem. Preliminary investigation revealed that Krishnakumar and Loganayagi had been quarrelling for the last few days. The police suspect that he murdered her and hid the body before fleeing. They said the exact motive behind the murder was yet to be determined.

