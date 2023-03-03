Police launch search for organisers of ceremony to present fake doctorates on Anna University campus

March 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have launched a search for Harish who conducted a programme under the name of International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council at Anna University allegedly forging the letter pad of retired Madras High Court judge Vallinayagam to obtain permission and issued fake doctorates to 40 persons recently.

Justice Vallinayagam along with others participated and handed over the certificates issued by the organisers to 40 persons, including music director Deva, TV anchor Erode Magesh, and couple of YouTubers. The organisers handed over the certificate to comedian Vadivelu at his residence. Only after the video of the function went viral over the media, the university administration began a probe into the misuse of the premises.

The university administration was taken by surprise when some celebrities claimed they were misled into believing that the university was honouring them with doctorate degrees.

The organisation initially approached the Dean for using the auditorium. The dean denied the permission stating it has not been rented out to private organisations. However, the organisers managed to obtain permission using an allegedly forged letter showing Justice Vallinayagam as its chairman.

Later, Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the university had nothing to do with the award ceremony and added it would initiate legal action against those who misused the auditorium of the institution.

Justice Vallinayagam lodged a complaint with Kotturpuram police alleging the organisers misused his name and forged a letter using his name. The university administration filed a separate complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case under seven sections against the organisers, including Harish of K.K. Nagar for cheating and forgery. Police sources said Harish switched off his mobile phone and was reported to be absconding. A search has been launched to nab him and his associates.