HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police launch search for man missing in the sea, off Tiruvottiyur beach

May 17, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man of Tiruvottiyur was washed away in the sea when he went to take bath on Wednesday morning. The Tiruvottiyur police, with the help of fishermen, have launched a search for him.

The police said Mohammed Ali Jinnah, a resident of Poongavanapuram 4th Street, went to the sea and was taking bath when a huge wave dragged him into the sea.

The police officer said three boys had drowned in the sea near Tiruvottiyur on Monday evening while they were taking bath to beat the summer heat.

The victims were identified as Harish 16, Srikanth 19, and Chandru 18. All of them belonged to Sadhanandhapuram locality.

Related Topics

Chennai / missing person / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.