Police launch search for country-made gun used by accused in 2021 to shoot Tasmac employee

June 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have launched a search for a weapon that was discarded by a suspect after he opened fire at a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) employee in 2021.

The police said on the night of October 4, 2021, when Tasmac employees Thulasidas and his colleague Ramu were closing up, Aravind Kumar Ram and Umesh Kumar, both migrant workers, barged into the shop and demanded liquor. After the employees refused to sell to them, the duo stabbed Thulasidas several times with a knife. When Ramu attempted to stop the duo, they shot him with a country-made gun and fled. While Thulasidas died on the spot, Ramu managed to survive after the bullet was extracted from his body at a hospital.

The police had already arrested Umesh Kumar in November 2021 and remanded him in judicial custody. They had been looking for the main suspect, Aravind Kumar Ram, who was hiding in Bihar. Recently, a special team of the Orgadam police nabbed him at gunpoint and brought him back to the State. When interrogated, he told the police that he had discarded the gun at a place near Oragadam bridge and identified the location.

A senior police officer said: “We have launched a search to recover the weapon since it needs to be produced as evidence. From the morning, we have deployed 100 people who are under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme and also an earth mover for the search.”

