Police launch search for boy who married 15-year-old girl

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 20:23 IST

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 20:23 IST

The girl has been traced and sent to the Observation Home

The girl has been traced and sent to the Observation Home

The Pulianthope All Women Police have launched a search for a 17-year-old boy who married a 15-year-old girl at a temple and circulated the clip on social media. The police said the girl had been staying with her uncle's family in Kodungaiyur station limits. The two married in a temple in Pulianthope recently without informing their families. A video of the marriage went viral and the Child Welfare Committee reported it to the police. The police, who traced the girl, sent her to the Observation Home for girls. Search is on for the boy. A case has been registered against the boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Our code of editorial values