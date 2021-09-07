Police launch manhunt for trio which assaulted a man

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 00:14 IST

One of the accused bit the ear of the victim and fled the spot

The Ashok Nagar police are searching for a three-member gang, which assaulted a 24-year-old man in West Mambalam.

The police said Pramod, working in a private company, was buying liquor at a Tasmac shop located on Bhaktavatsalam Street, West Mambalam, when three persons accidentally broke his bottle. This led to a spat. One of them bit his ear, and the trio fled the spot.

Mr. Pramod was taken to a private hospital. Based on the complaint filed by him, Ashok Nagar police have filed a case and are inspecting footage from CCTV cameras installed near the shop.

Advertising

Advertising