Chennai

Police launch manhunt for trio which assaulted a man

The Ashok Nagar police are searching for a three-member gang, which assaulted a 24-year-old man in West Mambalam.

The police said Pramod, working in a private company, was buying liquor at a Tasmac shop located on Bhaktavatsalam Street, West Mambalam, when three persons accidentally broke his bottle. This led to a spat. One of them bit his ear, and the trio fled the spot.

Mr. Pramod was taken to a private hospital. Based on the complaint filed by him, Ashok Nagar police have filed a case and are inspecting footage from CCTV cameras installed near the shop.


