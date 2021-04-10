Police launch awareness drive ahead of restrictions

CHENNAI

10 April 2021 00:51 IST

About 5,000 masks distributed in Arumbakkam

With the State government announcing restrictions from April 10 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Greater Chennai Police have embarked on conducting awareness campaigns.

Since Thursday, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has asked the personnel to create awareness in residential localities and markets. Policemen have been going around distributing masks to people not wearing them.

On Friday, policemen attached to the Arumbakkam station used percussion instruments and marched through the area along with members of the police boys club.

“People have let their guard down and the virus is spreading fast. So, we thought of creating awareness first before enforcing the law,” said inspector M. Saravanan, who along with Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajan, led the march.

Placards with slogans

Policemen and the boys club members carried placards with slogans on COVID-19 safety measures. “We stressed the need for wearing masks, ensuring personal distancing and those above the age of 45 getting vaccinated. We walked through five slums in our locality and made the people understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Besides, the police distributed 5,000 masks to those not wearing them.

Meanwhile, V. Balakrishnan, Joint Commissioner, East, said meetings were held on Thursday with the owners of cinemas, traders, marriage hall owners and representatives of hotels. “We educated them on the restrictions. For example, banquet halls are supposed to allow people up to 50% of their capacity and not more (the number of guests at a wedding has been capped at 100),” he said.