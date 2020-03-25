Police launch apps to track, help, record location of home quarantined persons

The Tiruvallur police have launched a platform, that includes an application with facial recognition features, to communicate and track those under home quarantine.

A total of 15,298 people are under home quarantine in the State. Since Tuesday the police have booked three persons, in Kodambakkam, Koyambedu and Anna Nagar, for leaving their homes despite being quarantined for having symptoms.

In Tiruvallur district, a total of 171 persons are under home quarantine. Hence the Tiruvallur district police, with NotionTag Technologies, have launched Cobuddy — a platform which includes a mobile app for tracking the quarantined.

This will help the government track, communicate effectively and eventually coordinate delivery of essentials to the doorsteps of the quarantined person. Once the person downloads the application, he will have to take a picture of himself to register. “The application will help the police and health officials to track the quarantined person. Besides, the person cannot leave the phone at home and sneak out as random messages will be sent throughout the day asking him to click photograph for face recognition based attendance,” said P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur.

Besides, the platform can also be used by the health workers to monitor the condition of the quarantined person and communicate with them. “They can get feedback on their health. There will also be a SOS button for the quarantined. The platform will also have a heat map indicating places where the quarantined persons are located,” said Vijay Gnanadesikan, director, NotionTag Technologies.

Another app

Meanwhile COVID - 19 Quarantine Monitor application, developed jointly with the help of Chennai-based Pixxon AI Solutions, an artificial intelligence solution provider for video surveillance, was launched by K. Jayant Murali, ADGP Law and Order, on Wednesday.

“The details about quarantined persons will be collected from the Health department and messages will go to all of them asking them to download the application. Once this is done, it will give the exact location of the person. Through this system, the police and health officials can check whether the person is moving out. We will then advise them not to go out,” said Rohith Nathan, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga.

This application was the brainchild of Mr. Rohith Nathan.

T. Muthu Kumar, CTO, Pixxon AI Solution and Girish Ramaswamy, partner, said that the application will assist the police in monitoring and this is not for the use of general public.

(With inputs from Sangeetha Kandavel)