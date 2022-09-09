Police launch a search for youth who indulged in bike stunt

Special Correspondent September 09, 2022 21:10 IST

A clip of four youths doing stunts on bikes on Anna Salai had gone viral

The police have launched a search to nab four youths who indulged in dangerous bike stunts on Anna Salai. The clips of the stunts had gone viral on the Internet. In the videos, at least four youths drive their motorcycles from Teynampet signal to Anna flyover indulging in wheeling stunts posing a threat to other road users at night. A senior police officer said: "We have scrutinised the video to trace the youths. Further investigation is on and we will nab them and take criminal action under appropriate provisions of the law." The police have warned of stringent action against riders who indulge in bike stunts and bike racing on the city roads.



