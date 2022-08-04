Police launch a search for temple priest wanted in sexual assault case

Two girls who stayed in the Gangaiamman temple at Maduravoyal were sexually assaulted by the priest

Two girls who stayed in the Gangaiamman temple at Maduravoyal were sexually assaulted by the priest

The police have launched a search for a 55-year-old temple priest who escaped after a case was booked against him for allegedly sexually assaulting girls who stayed at his temple for atonement.

In 2018, when a girl studying in Plus One went to Gangaiamman Temple in Kandasamy Nagar, Maduravoyal, temple priest Chandrasekar told her parents that she had dosham. On the advice of the priest, the girl and her mother stayed on the temple premises for 15 days.

Recently, the father of the girl learnt that the priest had sexually assaulted another girl who stayed at the temple on the pretext of doing puja. Then he learnt from his daughter that the priest committed sexual assault on her too when she was staying there and threatened her not to disclose to anyone. The parents of the girls went to the temple and thrashed the priest, the police said.

The priest was admitted in a private hospital and one of the parents lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and went to nab the priest who by then had escaped from the hospital.