ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch a search for DMK councillor from Ponneri for resorting to violence

March 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai had tweeted the video alleging that the police had failed to take action on a complaint by the affected party; police clarified that two cases had been registered

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a search for DMK councillor of Ponneri Municipality after he allegedly resorted to violence with family members.  

Elango, DMK councillor from Ward No. 17 of Ponneri, allegedly indulged in violence on March 9 over a dispute in sharing rent with his niece Gayathri and others from the ancestral property in Ponneri. Based on a complaint by Gayathiri, the Ponneri police registered a case against four members, including Elango, and launched an investigation.

On March 10, a group supporting Ms. Gayathri allegedly indulged in a scuffle followed by a quarrel. In the melee, Balamurugan, 48, was attacked with stones. Later, he died in a hospital. The police arrested two persons identified as Vinodh and Kiran Raj after booking a case against seven persons. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the video of the councillor indulging in violence went viral after BJP State president K. Annamalai tweeted it alleging that the police failed to act on a complaint given by the affected party who was beaten up and it resulted in a murder. 

However, a senior police officer of Tiruvallur district said two cases of violence involving the family members of the councillor were registered on March 9 and 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US